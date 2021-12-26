At least 58 police personnel have been injured during the latest round of protests against military rule.

A statement by the Khartoum security committee said that 114 people had been arrested and faced prosecution after Saturday's protests, the state broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Authorities also said tear gas had been used only to confront attacks on security facilities and vehicles.

Medics aligned with the protest movement said earlier that violence by security forces had caused 178 injuries among demonstrators, including eight with live bullet wounds.

Internet and phone communications were disrupted on Saturday, and security forces fired tear gas as they blocked protesters from reaching the presidential palace.

Deadlock

At least 48 people have been killed in crackdowns on protests against the October 25 coup, the medics say.

Last weekend, security forces violently dispersed demonstrators when they attempted to stage a sit-in near the presidential palace. At least three protesters were killed, and more than 300 were wounded on Sunday.

There were also allegations of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape by security forces against female protesters, according to the United Nations.

A deal announced by the military in November to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has failed to stem the protests, which are calling for the military to withdraw from politics altogether.

The prime minister is continuing discussions on finding a way out of the political deadlock. He met Friday with leaders of the country ’s largest Umma Party, his office said.

