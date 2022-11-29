November 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can a state of emergency solve Honduras' gang violence?
A state of emergency is in effect in Honduras as President Castro is trying to combat high levels of extortion by gangs across the country. But will it solve a problem that has grown over decades? Guests: Maria Fernanda Bozmoski Deputy Director of Programs at the Atlantic Council Jared Olson Investigative Journalist Javier Farje Latin America Analyst
Can a state of emergency solve Honduras' gang violence?
Explore