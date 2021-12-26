WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces storm West Bank, injure scores of Palestinians
Palestinians are protesting the blockade of Burqa village in the occupied West Bank which faced several raids by Israel's troops who use gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets against residents.
Israeli forces storm West Bank, injure scores of Palestinians
Israeli forces have intervened by firing gas grenades against Palestinians who protest the blockade against the town. / AFP
December 26, 2021

Israeli security forces have stormed a village in the occupied West Bank injuring hundreds of Palestinians.

At least 247 Palestinians were injured in ongoing Israeli raids on Burqa, Nablus including 10 with live ammunition and 48 with rubber-coated metal bullets, the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said on Saturday, according to local media.

Palestine's health ministry said a 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital in Nablus.

Israeli troops sealed off the region on Thursday to give a safe passage for about a thousand Jewish settlers to march in the village, triggering protests from Palestinian residents.

Palestinian villages have been in Jewish settlers' target in the occupied West Bank where they have beaten residents destroyed their homes, cars.

Tensions peaked in the region after a Palestinian man killed an Israel settler and injured two on December 16.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 war, the International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Israeli settlements there as illegal.

READ MORE:Protests as Israeli troops kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us