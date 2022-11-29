General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan army

The Army chief in Pakistan is often considered as a de facto ruler given the enormous power he wields. On Tuesday the country's new army military boss took command of the countries forces General Asim Munir, a former spymaster, has replaced General Bajwa amid a deepening political crisis as well as a resurgence of rebel militia. Kamran Yousaf explains why the military chief's appointment is so significant.