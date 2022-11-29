WORLD
Türkiye Exempted From UN Arms Embargo on Somalia as Mogadishu Increases Its Fight Against Al Shabab
The United Nations Security Council has extended an arms embargo on Somalia, in a bid to stem the growing threat posed by the Al Shabab militant group. The embargo has been in affect for 30 years since the country has plunged into civil. But a few countries were exempt from ban on weapon sales to Somalia. The US, UK, EU and Turkiye, will still be allowed to provide military support to the UN recognized government in Mogadishu. On Sunday, at least four people were killed after militants seized a hotel in Mogadishu. Al Shabab later claimed responsibility for the attack. Somalia's president, who took office in May, has vowed to wage a total war against the militant group. Guests: Federico Donelli Assistant Professor at University of Trieste Elem Eyrice Tepeciklioglu Author and Political Analyst
November 29, 2022
