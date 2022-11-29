November 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
NATO accuses Putin of using 'winter as a weapon of war' in Ukraine conflict
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to use winter as a weapon in the ongoing war against Ukraine. Petro Burkovskiy from the Democratic Initiative Foundation unpacks how much difficult this conflict is likely to get in the coming months. #Ukraine #Russia #NATO
