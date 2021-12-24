WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Houthi projectile' kills civilians in Saudi Jazan
Missile launched from inside Yemeni territory by Iran-backed Houthis targeted a Saudi residential area, killing two and wounding six civilians, says Saudi-led coalition.
'Houthi projectile' kills civilians in Saudi Jazan
A file photo distributed by the Houthi Military Media Unit shows the launch by Houthis of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia March 25, 2018. / Reuters
December 24, 2021

A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed as a result of a Houthi projectile that hit the southern Saudi region of Jazan on Friday, Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.

Saudi media reported that Yemen's Houthi rebels wounded five Saudis and another who was a Bangladeshi national.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen carried an attack later on Friday to address what it called "the attacks origins" and said it will follow that with a wider attack over Houthi military targets.

Two shopping markets and twelve vehicles were also damaged by the shrapnels of the rocket, the statement said.

Another Houthi projectile hit Saudi's Najran causing materialistic damage.

Houthi's Friday's cross-border attacks come after the Saudi-led coalition struck a Houthi military camp in the center of the Yemeni Capital Sanaa early on Friday.

READ MORE: Saudi-led Yemen coalition 'targets' Houthi missile site in Sanaa

The cross-border attack is the latest in Yemen's long-running civil war by the Shiite Houthis following a series of Saudi-led military coalition airstrikes on the Yemeni rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

Yemen's war erupted in 2015 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country's north. Months later, the US-backed Saudi-led coalition intervened to oust the Houthi threat on its southern border and restore the internationally recognised government.

Since the war began, the Houthis have repeatedly staged drone attacks and fired missiles across the border at airports, oil facilities and other installations in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen's civil war has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

READ MORE:Military leader killed in Yemen's Marib

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us