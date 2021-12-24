A Palestinian woman has been run over and killed by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank.

The attack took place on Friday on a road between the settlements of Ofra and Shilo in the occupied West Bank.

An unidentified settler rammed a car into 60-year-old Ghadeer Fuqaha, a resident of Sinjil, a town located north of Ramallah.

The settler fled the scene and is yet to be apprehended.

Fuqaha was critically wounded and succumbed to her injuries soon after the attack.

The Israeli Army Radio also confirmed her death but did not disclose any details of the attack.

Increasing settler violence

Settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has soared in recent weeks.

The violence has included attacks on people, agricultural lands, villages, homes, schools, and other properties.

On Friday, settlers also attacked a village in the West Bank, wounding dozens of Palestinians, according to Al Jazeera news.

On December 17 as well, Jewish settlers had burst into several villages in the occupied West Bank, smashing homes and cars and beating up at least two people.

Israeli settlers are Jewish people who have occupied and built communities on land that belongs to Palestine.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

