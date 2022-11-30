WORLD
Montenegro’s PM Dritan Abazovic explains how his country is battling a $500M illicit tobacco trade
Across the Balkans this week premiers a special report on Montenegro's battle against cigarette smuggling. Over the past few years, the country has launched numerous police-raids that have seized hundreds of tons of smuggled cigarettes. The illicit tobacco entering Montenegro is valued at around 500 million dollars a year. Ever since the collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Port of Bar has become the main hub not only for smuggling cigarettes, but also the theft of seized goods. Some customs and security officials are also accused of having ties with smugglers and being involved in theft. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica where she spoke with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazovic. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2022
