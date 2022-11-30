Will Pakistan’s new army chief, Asim Munir, push for early elections?

The army chief in Pakistan is often considered a de facto ruler given the enormous power he wields. On Tuesday, General Asim Munir, a former spymaster, replaced General Bajwa in the role. Pakistan is facing a political crisis and a resurgence of rebel militia. Analyst Murtaza Dar explains. #AsimMunir #Pakistanelections #ImranKhan