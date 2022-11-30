What legacy does former Chinese president Jiang Zemin leave behind?

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96. Chinese state media say he died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure. Jiang was the president of China from 1993 to 2003 and came to power following the bloody 1989 crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests. Einar Tangen from the Taihe Institute discusses his legacy. #JiangZemin #China #XiJinping