Turkiye: Russia's tensions with Ukraine, NATO at 'dangerous' level
Ankara will act according to the country's national interests and the circumstances on the ground, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tells a meeting of the International Security Academy.
Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara is carrying realistic and proactive diplomacy without compromising on principles. / AA
December 24, 2021

The ongoing border crisis between Russia and Ukraine as well as Moscow's tensions with the NATO military bloc has reached a "dangerous" level, Turkiye has said, adding Ankara is conducting a "realistic" foreign policy.

"We will not ignore our principles and close relations with Ukraine just because we have extensive relations with Russia," Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the virtual meeting of International Security Academy organised by the Council of International Relations

Cavusoglu said Turkiye pursues diplomacy according to circumstances and whatever the country's national security requires.

"It's hard work, but that's what diplomacy is for." 

Cavusoglu said the Turkish government is building a foreign policy that has three pillars, describing them as "national values and interests," "realities on the ground," and the country's "possibilities and capabilities."

READ MORE:Russia sees 'positive' US reply over security proposals, Ukraine tension

EU as alternative to NATO 'not realistic'

In 2014, Russia began to support separatist forces in eastern Ukraine against the central government, a policy that it has maintained for the past seven years.

For the second time this year, Moscow reportedly concentrated military troops in and around Ukraine last month.

NATO and the EU have warned Russia if it invades Ukraine, it will face a serious response and tough sanctions.

FM Cavusoglu said NATO has also undergone a transformation, noting that it was trying to adapt itself to new developments and that the focus was on strengthening the political dimension in the NATO 2030 vision.

He emphasised that Turkey, as the country with the second-largest military in NATO and the fifth-greatest contributor to the alliance's operations and missions, plays an active role in these efforts.

"There are efforts by some countries to present the EU as an alternative to NATO. This is neither constructive nor realistic," he said.

"The indivisibility of transatlantic security is our fundamental principle."

READ MORE: Putin: US to start talks on security guarantees for Russia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
