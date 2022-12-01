WORLD
1 MIN READ
A Generational Shift | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
As Democrats in Congress hold their leadership election this week, two of the top three positions will go to the next generation of Democrats. Earlier this month, Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old Speaker of the House of Representatives, announced that she will step down as the top House Democrat after nearly two decades in leadership positions. Her decision, which comes after her party lost its majority in the House in the midterms, paved the way for 52-year-old Congressman Hakeem Jeffries to become the first Black house minority leader. As the Democratic Party leadership undergoes a generational shift, Joe Biden who turned 80 last week became the first octogenarian president of the United States.
A Generational Shift | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
December 1, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us