Will the Iran crackdown ever be investigated?

The UN has launched a fact-finding investigation into potential abuses by the Iranian regime. But Tehran has denounced the probe saying it “will not cooperate”. Guests: Setareh Sadeqi Co-host of Twice Told Tales Podcast Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent Ali Fathollah-Nejad Author of 'Iran in an Emerging New World Order'