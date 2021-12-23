WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia reportedly developing own ballistic missiles with China help
The initiative could change regional power dynamics and complicate efforts to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal as the eighth round of the negotiations is set to begin in Vienna next week.
Saudi Arabia reportedly developing own ballistic missiles with China help
The US has been aware of the Saudi missile programme dating back to the administration of former President Donald Trump. / Reuters Archive
December 23, 2021

Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing the development of its own ballistic missiles with China's help.

US intelligence agencies said satellite images prove the Saudis branched out to building rather than buying weapons from China, CNN reported on Thursday.

Several US officials were briefed in recent months on classified intelligence revealing multiple large-scale transfers of sensitive ballistic missile technology between China and Saudi Arabia, according to sources.

The move could cause Iran, the arch-rival of Saudi Arabia, to refuse pressure from the US, EU, Israel and other Middle eastern countries to stop pursuing its nuclear and missile programmes.

 It is to be seen how Iran will react to the new development.

"The domestic production of ballistic missiles by Saudi Arabia suggests that any diplomatic effort to control missile proliferation would need to involve other regional actors, like Saudi Arabia and Israel, that produce their own ballistic missiles," Jeffrey Lewis, an expert on weapons who is a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, told CNN.

The Saudi missile program with Chinese technical aid could also affect US President Joe Biden administration’s efforts towards a thaw in relations with Beijing.

READ MORE:Iran nuclear talks to restart in Vienna next week

No violation of international law?

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry shrugged off the development.

"Such cooperation does not violate any international law and does not involve the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the representative said in a statement.

The US has been aware of the Saudi missile programme dating back to the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Under Trump, the US let the matter go, thereby providing tacit approval to the Saudis.

"Normally, the US would have pressured Saudi Arabia not to pursue these capabilities, but the first indicators that the Saudis were pursuing these capabilities indigenously emerged during the Trump era," according to Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy and weapons expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"The Trump administration, to put it lightly, was not interested in bearing down on Riyadh over these issues," he added.

The Saudi government and embassy in Washington did not respond when contacted by CNN for comment.

READ MORE:US ready to lift 'inconsistent' JCPOA sanctions against Iran

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us