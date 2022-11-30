November 30, 2022
Oath Keepers founder convicted of sedition for US Capitol riot
The leader of the Oath Keepers a right wing militia, has been convicted in a US Court. In a trial that lasted nearly two months, the court ruled that Stewart Rhodes took part in a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory in January last year that culminated in an attack on the US capitol building. Francis Collings reports.
