November 30, 2022
WORLD
NATO foreign ministers meet for a second day in Bucharest
NATO - the world's largest security alliance - has renewed its commitment to one day include Ukraine. It's a pledge that some officials and analysts believe prompted Russia's invasion this year. On the final day of their meeting in Romania, NATO ministers also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces fighting Russian troops. Sarah Morice reports .
