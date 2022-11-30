November 30, 2022
WORLD
New treatment hailed as major breakthrough in fighting Alzheimer’s
A new drug is being hailed as a momentous breakthrough in the battle against Alzheimer's disease - the most common form of dementia. Research shows the treatment can dramatically slow the brain from inevitably worsening. And as Daniel Padwick reports, it may prove to be a lifeline for 55 million people across the world living with it.
