December 1, 2022
What are the big takeaways from the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest?
NATO foreign ministers have ended two days of meetings in Bucharest on Wednesday as the military alliance pledges to step up its protection of Ukraine’s neighbours who fear they may be Russia’s next targets. Former US ambassador Melvyn Levitsky, unpacks the main takeaways from the Romania meeting. #NATO #Ukraine #Romania
