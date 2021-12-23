WORLD
Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office
Following weeks of suspension, large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents.
Thursdays are reserved as a special day for Taliban officials to visit the passport office to make travel documents. / AFP
December 23, 2021

A suicide bomber was killed at the gate of a passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul and several people were injured in the blast, according to unconfirmed reports.

A spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry said on Thursday that the attacker was shot and killed while trying to enter the passport office premises.

One member of the Taliban who was a witness told Reuters multiple people were injured, and the building and streets around the area were locked down by Taliban security forces.

Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.

Officials said that Thursdays are reserved as a special day for Taliban officials to visit the passport office to make travel documents.

SOURCE:Reuters
