December 1, 2022
Alzheimer's drug: New treatment hailed as major breakthrough in fighting disease
A new drug is being hailed as momentous in the battle against Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia. Research shows the treatment can slow the destruction of the brain in the early stages of the disease. Dr Jason Karlawish from the University of Pennsylvania explains the significance of this breakthrough. #Alzheimer #lecanemab #dementia
