December 1, 2022
UN seeks record $51.5B funding for humanitarian assistance next year
United Nations calls for a record $51.5B in aid for the coming year. The agency says the appeal is to help hundreds of millions people in need due to ongoing conflicts, as well as climate and health emergencies. Mukesh Kapila from the University of Manchester discusses what is urgently required to assist millions of people in need. #HumanitarianAid #UN #Africa
