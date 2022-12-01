Israeli army gunfire kills at least eight Palestinians since Tuesday

Two more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank - pushing the death toll to eight since Tuesday. Israeli forces started a major operation in a refugee camp in Jenin, during which a shootout erupted. The Palestinian Authority has called the recent killings 'executions in cold blood'. Brendan Ciaran Browne Trinity College explains why there is an uptick in violence. #Israel #Palestine #Jeninrefugeecamp