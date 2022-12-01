Ghislaine Maxwell talks from prison! Plus New Epstein lawsuits

Daphne Barak talks to Nexus about her exclusive interview with Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars, In which Maxwell says the Prince Andrew photograph is not genuine. She also says that if her appeal does not succeed she will talk again. Will she name names? Also new lawsuits against banks and a billionaire relating to Jeffrey Epstein. Are they serious what do they mean?