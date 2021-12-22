WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens reported missing after boat sinks off Greek coast
A search and rescue operation is underway to find those missing after a boat carrying migrants and refugees sank off the coast of a Greek island.
Dozens reported missing after boat sinks off Greek coast
Greece is one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty. / AFP
December 22, 2021

At least people have died and dozens are feared missing after an inflatable dinghy sank off the coast of the Greek island of Folegandros.

The coast guard said on Wednesday that 12 people, all believed to be from Iraq, were rescued. 

The 11 men and one woman were taken to a hospital on the nearby island of Santorini as a precaution.

The bodies of three unidentified men were recovered from the sea.

The survivors said they had been on a larger boat that took on water and sank overnight. 

Most said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50.

The coast guard said a navy frigate joined four coast guard vessels, 8 merchant ships, three smaller private vessels, three military helicopters and a military transport plane taking part in the search and rescue operation as night approached.

“The survivors made it onto a dinghy that was tethered to the boat. Only two of them were wearing life jackets,” Coast Guard spokesperson Nikos Kokkalas told state-run ERT television.

“We always presume the worst-case scenario, in this case, that 50 people were on the boat.”

The coast guard said the operation began on Tuesday night after it received information that a vessel carrying migrants had suffered engine failure and later began taking on water south of Folegandros.

Fleeing from conflict and poverty

Greece is one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Most attempt to cross in dinghies from the Turkish shore to the nearby eastern Aegean Greek islands.

But with increased patrols and allegations of summary deportations back to Turkiye for those who arrive, many have been attempting lengthier routes on larger vessels.

Folegandros, one of the southern islands in the Cyclades, is not along a usual route for migrant smugglers.

Other vessels have bypassed the Greek islands and headed directly from the Turkish coast to Italy.

READ MORE:In pictures: Migrants knocking on Europe's doors

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us