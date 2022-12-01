UN: Almost 340M people in close to 70 countries will need aid

‘Extreme events’ his year have triggered a global crisis, putting nearly 340 million people in desperate need of aid. That’s according to the UN. It’s appealing to the international community for a 25% increase in funding for the year ahead - with a projected one in 23 people expected to need humanitarian relief in 2023. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.