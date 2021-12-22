WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Madagascar boat accident rises
A cargo ship illegally carrying 130 passengers sank off Madagascar's northeastern coast on Monday, killing at least 64 people.
Death toll from Madagascar boat accident rises
The ship had left the city of Antanambe, in the eastern Mananara North district in the early hours of Monday. / AP
December 22, 2021

At least 64 people have died in a boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar and searches were underway for 24 missing passengers.

Fifty survivors were found, the Maritime and River Port Agency said on Wednesday, after the boat sank late on Monday night with 138 people on board.

The vessel, a cargo ship that was not authorised to transport people, was overloaded and water flooded the engine, said Mamy Randrianavony, director of operations at sea at the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF). 

The ship, Francia, had left the city of Antanambe, in the eastern Mananara North district in the early hours of Monday, said the report. It was heading south toward the port of Soanierana Ivongo.

A hole in the ship's hull is believed to have caused it to sink, he said.

READ MORE:Madagascar minister 'swims for 12 hours' after sea crash

“According to the information we were able to gather, water entered the engine room. The water started to rise and it swallowed up all the engines,” Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina, director-general of the Maritime and River Port Agency said.

“Then the ship began to sink. We don’t know exactly what time the water started to rise, but our interventions began around 9 am [0600 GMT],” he said.

Three boats from the national navy and the maritime agency are continuing the search for those still missing, he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us