Russia detains 2 Turkish journalists for allegedly spying
Turkish media outlet says human rights violations have been committed against the journalists who were detained when shooting a documentary on the lives and cultures of Turks in Russia's Khakassia Republic.
Russia detains 2 Turkish journalists for allegedly spying
Kenzhetay and Karacak were previously detained while filming in Sakha and Altai Republic of Russia. / Ihlas Haber Ajansi
December 22, 2021

Two journalists from the Turkish news website GZT have been detained for ''espionage'' charges since December 16.

According to the website, all belongings of the journalists were seized and all their digital data forcibly deleted by Russian authorities during the detention in front of their hotel.

Nazgul Kenzhetay and Emin Karacak, who were brought to the repatriation centre in Khakassia's capital Abakan, and put in separate cells, are expected to be deported after 10 days of detention.

But according to the information received from the journalists, the Russian authorities are slowing down the process to extend the 10 days custody period.

Conditions in centre

GZT managers say that Kenzhetay and Karacak are being held in bad conditions in detention and that human rights violations have been committed in the repatriation centre.

The website reported that there is no heating facility at the repatriation centre, air conditioning is turned on so that they become ill and there is no hot water. 

GZT further added that the cells where the two journalists are staying are being monitored by cameras 24/7, and their phones are constantly being checked, violating their privacy.

Turks in Khakassia who are aware of their situation have been attempting to deliver food and beverage needs to the journalists.

The Russian media claims that the journalists are conducting ''anti-Russian propaganda, spying, trying to show Turkic people are living in harsh conditions under Russian rule and to spread Islam.”

The journalists were detained while shooting a documentary on the lives and cultures of Turks in Russia's Khakassia Republic.  

Kenzhetay and Karacak were previously detained while filming in Sakha and Altai Republic of Russia. They were fined and released at that time.

