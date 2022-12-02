December 2, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners, yet thousands remain captive
Both Ukraine and Russia have conducted closed-door prisoner exchanges since February. Hundreds of detainees have been released in those swaps, but thousands more remain in captivity. TRT World’s Obaida Hitto met with family members of Ukrainians who were arrested in Mariupol and heard how desperate they are to see their loved ones again.
Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners, yet thousands remain captive
Explore