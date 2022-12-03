WORLD
Here on #Playback, we bring you up to date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, China is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions days after mass anti-government protests in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. District lock-downs have been lifted and some businesses allowed to reopen in some cities. Nearly three years of a zero-COVID policy has fuelled public anger, sparking protests across the country. It’s biggest show of civil disobedience of President Xi Jinping’s tenure. In Bucharest, a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers has ended with a promise to increase support for eastern European partners who are not yet full NATO members. Ukraine again called for longer-range weapons, but there are still concerns it may use them to hit Russian territory, which could draw NATO members directly into the conflict. Staying in Ukraine, where closed-door prisoner exchanges have been occurring since the war began in February. Hundreds of detainees have been released, but thousands more remain prisoners of war. And finally, in Spain, cost-of-living increases are straining household budgets, leaving many in need of assistance. The UN says food prices are climbing at their fastest rate in 45 years and Spain has suffered from one of the highest inflation rates in Europe this year. To ease the hardship, an annual food drive organised by local volunteers is helping struggling families.
Thousands of Ukrainian families are waiting for prisoner swaps
December 3, 2022
