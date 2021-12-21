Hundreds of protesters have marched through the streets of Kabul toward the shuttered US Embassy, urging the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets.

Holding banners reading, “let us eat” and “give us our frozen money”, the protesters chanted slogans and marched down a central avenue on Tuesday, with the ruling Taliban providing security.

International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August.

READ MORE: Taliban composes draft Afghan budget without foreign aid

The lack of funding has battered Afghanistan’s already troubled economy, leading to increasing poverty while aid groups warn of a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven’t been paid in months. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.

No country has yet officially recognised the country’s new Taliban rulers.

Although the Taliban’s previous regime 20 years ago banned women and girls from education and public life, banned sports and entertainment and carried out public executions, the current Taliban government officials say their rule will be different.

They have promised to eventually allow education for all girls, and called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.

READ MORE:UN: Afghanistan sees 'unprecedented' economic shock as aid flows halt