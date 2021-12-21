WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters in Kabul demand release of Afghanistan's assets
International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the US, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country.
Protesters in Kabul demand release of Afghanistan's assets
The lack of funding has battered the war-ravaged country's already troubled economy, leading to increasing poverty. / AFP
December 21, 2021

Hundreds of protesters have marched through the streets of Kabul toward the shuttered US Embassy, urging the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets.

Holding banners reading, “let us eat” and “give us our frozen money”, the protesters chanted slogans and marched down a central avenue on Tuesday, with the ruling Taliban providing security.

International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August.

READ MORE: Taliban composes draft Afghan budget without foreign aid

The lack of funding has battered Afghanistan’s already troubled economy, leading to increasing poverty while aid groups warn of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. 

State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven’t been paid in months. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.

No country has yet officially recognised the country’s new Taliban rulers. 

Although the Taliban’s previous regime 20 years ago banned women and girls from education and public life, banned sports and entertainment and carried out public executions, the current Taliban government officials say their rule will be different.

They have promised to eventually allow education for all girls, and called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.

READ MORE:UN: Afghanistan sees 'unprecedented' economic shock as aid flows halt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us