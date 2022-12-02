December 2, 2022
Who will win the global chip war?
The US-China chip war is heating up as Washington announces unprecedented curbs. But this war is not fought with weapons. It's fought with trade, technology and data. So will America's harsh new policies stall the Chinese chip sector? Guests: Riley Walters Deputy Director at Japan Chair Hudson Institute Shirley Ze Yu Political Economist Monique Chu Author of 'The East Asian Computer Chip War'
