WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia Close to Finalising $5 Billion Deposit Deal
Last week, Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati met with Saudi Trade Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi in Istanbul. The meeting was the latest in a series of high profile visits that is restoring ties between Ankara and Riyadh, following years of tensions and open hostility. One of the major points discussed was a $5 billion deposit that Saudi Arabia is planning to make into Türkiye's Central Bank. A Saudi official says the deal is in the final phase of discussions. The Saudi deposit would add to the $28 billion dollars Turkiye's central bank already holds in currency swaps, with several countries, including the UAE, Qatar, China and South Korea. And once approved, the deal would be the latest move by both countries to shore up economic ties following a year of high level visits. For the past several years, Ankara and Riyadh were at odds over a number of issues, including the blockade of Qatar and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi back in 2018. GUESTS Manas Chawla CEO of London Politica Betul Akkas Dogan Gulf Studies Researcher
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia Close to Finalising $5 Billion Deposit Deal
December 2, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us