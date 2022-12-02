WORLD
2 MIN READ
Are Türkiye and Egypt Putting Away Past Differences to Normalise Ties?
After nearly a decade of tensions and mistrust, relations between Türkiye and Egypt could be headed towards normalisation. Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel- Fattah el-Sissi for the first time, just as the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Doha. President Erdogan said that ministerial level talks with Egypt could begin, ending one of Türkiye's last remaining diplomatic freezes in the region. During a recent event in Konya, President Erdogan said that there is no room for hard feelings in politics and that his Egyptian counterpart el-Sissi was very happy with their brief meeting. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister announced that the two countries could appoint an ambassador in the coming months, ending a nine-year absence. Ties between Ankara and Cairo turned hostile in 2013 after the overthrow of Egypt's first democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi. Egypt's support for the Saudi-led blockade against Qatar also strained its ties with Türkiye. So has one of the last diplomatic dominoes fallen, and how will the rapprochement between Türkiye and Egypt impact the region? GUESTS Umberto Profazio Associate Fellow at IISS Ali Bakeer Non-Resident Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council
Are Türkiye and Egypt Putting Away Past Differences to Normalise Ties?
December 2, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us