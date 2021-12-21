WORLD
2 MIN READ
China bars US officials in tit-for-tat response over Xinjiang sanctions
Beijing said assets belonging to officials from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom would be frozen while Chinese institutions and citizens would be prohibited from dealing with them.
China bars US officials in tit-for-tat response over Xinjiang sanctions
The foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the chair, vice chair and two commissioners would be excluded from entry. / AP
December 21, 2021

China has blacklisted four members of a US federal commission on religious freedom in the latest tit-for-tat response to Washington's own sanctions targeting alleged perpetrators of "genocide" in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

''The four people, from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau,'' foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

Their assets in China would also be frozen and Chinese institutions and citizens would be forbidden from dealing with them, Zhao said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Zhao identified those targeted as chairwoman Nadine Maenza, deputy chairman Nury Turkel and members Anurima Bhargava and James Carr.

READ MORE: China condemns US sanctions, warns response

US sanctions

The announcement came days after the US unleashed a volley of new actions that included a ban on virtually all imports from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region – a major global cotton producer – over forced labour allegations.

It has also recently blacklisted Chinese companies like drone maker DJI and artificial intelligence startup SenseTime over their alleged work with authorities in the region.

China denies such abuses and says its policies there help combat extremism.

The USCIRF is a federal government entity that evaluates and suggests policies for countries where religious freedom is deemed to be endangered.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us