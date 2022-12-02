December 2, 2022
WORLD
Kremlin says Putin open to talks and diplomacy on Ukraine
Hopes for peace talks on Ukraine have faded after Russia rejected the terms of negotiation put forward by the United States. President Joe Biden offered to broker talks but only if Moscow withdrew all its troops from Ukraine. The Kremlin says it won’t come to the table unless the land it has annexed is internationally recognised. Sarah Morice reports.
