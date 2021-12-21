TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Lira makes gains after Erdogan declares plans to support currency
The comeback comes after Turkiye's President Erdogan introduced a new instrument that would allow potential investors in foreign currencies to get the same results while sticking to the lira.
Lira makes gains after Erdogan declares plans to support currency
Turkiye's President Erdogan said the series of steps will encourage Turks to hold lira savings rather than dollars. / AA
December 21, 2021

Turkiye's lira has made an overnight comeback as the country's president revealed a new financial mechanism to shore up the currency.

On Tuesday morning, the lira/dollar exchange rate dropped to 11.2248 as of 9.30 local time (0630GMT), as it gained almost 40 percent against dollar since Monday evening.

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said the new instrument would allow potential investors in foreign currencies to get the same results while sticking to the lira.

Erdogan said the series of steps will ease burdens from a currency crash over the last few weeks and encourage Turks to hold lira savings rather than dollars.

The fresh measures come in the wake of rising prices and exchange rates as the government pursues its "new economic model," which emphasises opposition to high interest.

READ MORE: Turkiye raises national minimum wage by 50% in 2022

New economic model

No Turkish citizen will have to move their savings from the lira to foreign currency, declared Erdogan after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

The benefits of the country's new approach will become clear in the next three to six months, according to the president.

Government officials say the exchange rates ignore Turkiye's strong economic fundamentals and have blamed high prices on hoarders and global factors.

Some $1 billion was sold in markets after his announcement, the head of the Turkish Banks Association said.

Before the announcement, the lira was down more than 10 percent at an all-time low of 18.4 against the dollar. It later shot back to as far as 12 - its biggest intra-day rally on record - to end the day up 25 percent.

READ MORE: Turkey's Erdogan seeks long-term investments, says interest rates to drop

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us