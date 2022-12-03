December 3, 2022
WORLD
South Korean workers protest outside National Assembly
Thousands of workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions protested government policies outside the National Assembly on Saturday. Unionists vowed to fight against what they see as pro-business policies of President Yoon Suk-yeol. President Yoon ordered striking truckers back to work this week as their walkout stretches to ten days. Frank Smith reports.
