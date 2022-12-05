Price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil comes into effect

A price cap on Russian oil set by some of the world’s wealthiest nations has comes into force. The deal among G7 and European Union countries was reached after months of negotiations. It sets the oil price at a maximum of $60 a barrel. BNE IntelliNews Editor-in-chief Ben Aris has more on how this move could affect the war in Ukraine. #Russia #oilcap #Ukraine