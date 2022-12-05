One on One - Leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan Ahmad Massoud

The humanitarian conditions for people of Afghanistan continues to worsen under the Taliban regime. As the country suffers through an economic crisis, the government is receiving harsh criticism from international community on women rights issues. The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law. Ethnic minorities, such as Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks have also been affected by the regime change. As Taliban members are predominantly Pashtun, the rights of other ethnic and religious groups are threatened. The only organised resistance within the country comes from an alliance called The National Resistance Front. The Tajik-dominated military organization was formed by former officials, local militia members, and former Afghan security forces. TRT World sat down with leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, Ahmad Massoud, to talk about Taliban rule and possibility of a national dialogue in the future.