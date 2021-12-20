WORLD
Saudi coalition strikes down drone, hits targets in Yemen's Sanaa
Saudi media says drone targetted civilians at Saudi's King Abdullah airport in Jizan while Houthi-run media said air strikes hit a car maintenance workshop and damaged homes.
Houthi forces have during the seven-year conflict sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia. / Reuters
December 20, 2021

A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has destroyed a drone sent over southern Saudi Arabia, and coalition airstrikes hit parts of the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

Saudi state media reported that the drone was launched from Sanaa international airport early on Monday and was aimed at civilians at Saudi's King Abdullah airport in Jizan.

Al Masirah TV, run by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement which has controlled northern Yemen since ousting the internationally recognised Yemeni government in Sanaa in late 2014, said the coalition air strikes hit a car maintenance workshop in the Bani al Harith area north of Sanaa, and also damaged homes.

The coalition had said earlier it would conduct a military operation in the capital to destroy workshops and warehouses of drones and other weapons, urging civilians to avoid the area.

Houthi forces have during the seven-year conflict sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition has retaliated with airstrikes inside Yemen.

