December 5, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sudan’s military and civilian groups sign framework deal to end crisis
On Monday, Sudan's military leaders and major pro-democracy parties signed a framework deal outlining a plan to transition towards civilian rule. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies explains whether this breakthrough agreement could work. #Sudan #framework #AbdelFattahalBurhan
Sudan’s military and civilian groups sign framework deal to end crisis
Explore