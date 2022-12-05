December 5, 2022
Women become breadwinners as eight-year-old conflict continues in Yemen
Moving on, and the war in Yemen has produced what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed, and for many women who have lost their husbands, the responsibility of providing for their families becomes theirs. We've talked to women who have become the main breadwinners of their homes.
