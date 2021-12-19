The Ethiopian military is again in control of the town of Lalibela, famed for its rock churches.

State media on Sunday showed pictures of the deputy prime minister visiting the site.

It was unclear when government forces recaptured the town, which has spiritual significance for millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians and has changed hands several times during a conflict with rebellious forces from northern Tigray province.

Tigray troops captured it in August but government forces pushed them back at the beginning of December in an ongoing offensive that has forced the Tigrayans to withdraw hundreds of kilometres.

The development comes a day after, Ethiopian forces recaptured several towns from Tigrayan rebels including Kobo and Woldiya in the north, the government announced.

On Saturday, the government communication service said pro-Abiy forces "have managed to fully control Sanqa, Sirinqa, as well as the cities of Woldiya, Hara, Gobiye, Robit and Kobo."

"The enemy force which escaped from destruction and was fleeing... is being followed by our allied forces", it said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Year-long conflict

Last Sunday, residents reported that the Tigrayans had retaken the town after the military and its allies withdrew.

The year-long conflict between Tigray's leaders and the central government has killed thousands of civilians, drawn in forces from around Ethiopia and spilled into the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions after Tigrayan forces invaded them.

It has also forced 400,000 people into famine in Tigray, with more than 9.4 million people across northern Ethiopia now dependent on food aid, according to the United Nations.

