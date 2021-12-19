TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye will continue to ‘deepen ties with African nations'
The aim is to strengthen relations with the continent as well as invest in a common future, Turkiye's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun said after the 3rd Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.
Turkiye will continue to ‘deepen ties with African nations'
Ankara is planning to donate five million coronavirus vaccine doses to African nations. / AA
December 19, 2021

Turkiye will continue to deepen ties with African nations under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Our economic investments, educational ties, and cultural exchanges are a testament to our conviction in the promise of the continent,"  Turkiye's communications director Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter following a summit in Istanbul.

He said that Ankara is proud to host the 3rd Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit and reiterated that Turkiye's approach to Africa is to strengthen relations with the continent as well as invest in a common future.

"Many African nations have been facing the threat of terrorism from Daesh, Boko Haram, Al Shabab and others. We will continue to partner with them on both defence and counter-terrorism and support them by sharing our technological capabilities and know-how," he stated.

Moreover, he noted Turkiye's plan to donate 5 million coronavirus vaccine doses to African nations and cooperate on the production of Turkiye's indigenous TURKOVAC vaccine and said it is a sign that how much Ankara cares about the well-being of our African people beyond political matters.

Also pointing out his country's increasing investment in the continent, he stressed that the ventures are bringing positive results in close cooperation and coordination with African leaders for peace and stability.

"President Erdogan consistently raised the issue of lack of Africa’s representation at the UN Security Council despite its 1.3 billion population," said Altun, referring to Turkiye's call to reform the international body.

READ MORE:How Turkey's approach to Africa differs from the West and China

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us