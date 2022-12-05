Estonia’s former President: Ukraine is fighting for all of us! | The InnerView

The InnerView travels to Tallinn to speak with Estonia’s former President Kersti Kaljulaid, a woman expected to be a frontrunner for next NATO Secretary-General. Kaljulaid tells Imran Garda her country is doing all it can to support Ukraine and says she has faith that Estonia’s NATO allies will rally to support it if attacked by Russia.