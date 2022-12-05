December 5, 2022
New deal aims to restore total power, control back to civilians in Sudan
Sudan’s military and civilian leaders have reached a power-sharing agreement. The aim of the agreement is to end the country’s political crisis. A coup in October last year sparked rolling protests and civilian unrest. The deal limits the military’s official role in the country. But that assurance isn’t enough to appease some pro-democracy campaigners.
