TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye, Armenia appoint special envoys for normalisation talks
Turkiye and Armenia have agreed to name special envoys to try and mend their relations and bring economic prosperity to the region.
Turkiye, Armenia appoint special envoys for normalisation talks
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that positive statements for the normalisation of relations were recently made from both sides. / AA
December 18, 2021

Armenia has appointed its Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan to be the special representative for dialogue with Turkiye.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the news on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Turkiye appointed Serdar Kilic, former ambassador to the US, as special envoy to discuss steps for normalisation of ties with Armenia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Kilic was appointed with the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Cavusoglu said that positive statements for the normalisation of relations were recently made from both sides, adding that there is a need to take confidence-building measures.

The Biden administration has also welcomed Kilic's appointment.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington "strongly" supports the start of the process.

READ MORE: US welcomes Turkiye-Armenia steps to normalise relations

Diplomatic talks

Turkish and Armenian companies also applied for permission for charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan, according to Cavusoglu.

The transport ministry will evaluate the applications and there would be more information in the coming days about which airlines could fly, he said.

"God willing there will be a continuation of these (steps)," he told Turkish reporters.

Armenia and Turkiye have never established formal diplomatic ties and their shared border has been closed since the 1990s.

Armenia and Turkiye signed a landmark peace accord in 2009 to restore ties and open their shared border after decades, but the deal was never ratified and ties have remained tense. 

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkiye open to normalisation if Armenia solves issues with Baku

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us