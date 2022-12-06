What is the Arakan Rohingya National Alliance and how will it help Rohingya Muslims?

Rohingya rights groups are forming a greater alliance to demand human rights for Rohingya Muslims. Known as the Arakan Rohingya National Alliance, the group will represent Rohingyas at relevant international forums. It is also the first of its kind to be established since the Rohingya massacre which took place in August 2017. #Muslims #Rohingya #Myanmar