Europe and G7 nations welcome price cap on Russian oil

Russia has launched a fresh barrage of missiles at targets across Ukraine, after accusing Kiev of using drones to target Russian military airfields deep inside its territory. It comes as a 60-dollar-a-barrel price cap on Russian crude takes effect, causing oil prices to rise. The White House says it wouldn't be surprised if the Kremlin tries to evade the price cap, imposed by the world's biggest economies. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the details. #russianoil #oilprices #pricecap